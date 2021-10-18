Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €160.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €160.00 ($188.24) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on Airbus in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Airbus in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €132.08 ($155.38).

AIR opened at €114.90 ($135.18) on Monday. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business’s 50 day moving average is €114.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is €108.87.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

