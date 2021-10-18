Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Northland Power Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the solar energy provider will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$408.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$425.00 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Northland Power to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.95.

TSE NPI opened at C$40.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.19 billion and a PE ratio of 49.02. Northland Power has a one year low of C$37.25 and a one year high of C$51.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In other Northland Power news, Senior Officer Mike Crawley acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$40.04 per share, with a total value of C$40,039.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,885,050.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.03%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

