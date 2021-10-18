BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. (LON:WPS) Insider Acquires £14,200 in Stock

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. (LON:WPS) insider Mirjana Blume purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £14,200 ($18,552.39).

Shares of WPS stock opened at GBX 144.26 ($1.88) on Monday. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. has a 12-month low of GBX 127.82 ($1.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 150 ($1.96).

