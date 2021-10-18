Canadian National Railway (CNI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CNI opened at $122.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $98.69 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.00 and its 200 day moving average is $111.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

CNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.78.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

