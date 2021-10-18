The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE BK opened at $57.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day moving average is $51.33. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.
BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.46.
The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.
