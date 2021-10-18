$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Macerich’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. The Macerich reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

In other The Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in The Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in The Macerich during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Macerich during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $17.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.10. The Macerich has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

