Medpace (MEDP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect Medpace to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. On average, analysts expect Medpace to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $187.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace has a 12 month low of $105.48 and a 12 month high of $199.04.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $39,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,176 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $1,862,818.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,503 shares of company stock valued at $17,951,653 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

