Packaging Co. of America (PKG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PKG opened at $133.71 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.87 and a one year high of $156.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.02 and its 200-day moving average is $142.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PKG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.91.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

