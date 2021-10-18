Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) vs. Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) and Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Astra Space and Booking, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astra Space 1 0 1 0 2.00 Booking 1 11 12 0 2.46

Astra Space presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.86%. Booking has a consensus target price of $2,506.38, indicating a potential downside of 1.26%. Given Astra Space’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Astra Space is more favorable than Booking.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.3% of Astra Space shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Booking shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.6% of Astra Space shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Booking shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Astra Space and Booking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astra Space N/A N/A N/A Booking 5.77% 3.32% 0.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Astra Space and Booking’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astra Space N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A Booking $6.80 billion 15.34 $59.00 million $4.71 538.93

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than Astra Space.

Summary

Booking beats Astra Space on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc. operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

