X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Head to Head Analysis

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

27.6% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recursion Pharmaceuticals $3.96 million 810.08 -$87.01 million N/A N/A X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 43.33 -$62.13 million ($3.09) -1.69

X4 Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recursion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -92.87% -59.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and X4 Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 2 4 0 2.67 X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00

Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 75.07%. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 282.41%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

X4 Pharmaceuticals beats Recursion Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic agreements with Bayer; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Chromaderm, Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003. The company was founded by Henri A. Termeer, Keith T. Flaherty, Renato T. Skerlj, Richard Peters and Paula Ragan and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.