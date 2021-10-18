Belt Finance (BELT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.08 Million

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 17th. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for about $6.59 or 0.00010622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $49.07 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Belt Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00068204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00070628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.52 or 0.00102320 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,985.59 or 0.99841399 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,823.24 or 0.06158168 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00024881 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 7,441,619 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.