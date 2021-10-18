Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Announces Earnings Results

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10, Zacks reports.

LOOP traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 173,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,932. The company has a market capitalization of $515.71 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.89. Loop Industries has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $18.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

LOOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Loop Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Loop Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,023 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Loop Industries worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

