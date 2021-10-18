THEKEY (TKY) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.24 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 17th. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. THEKEY has a total market cap of $5.24 million and approximately $280,855.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THEKEY Coin Profile

TKY is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

