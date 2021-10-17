PolkaWar (PWAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.13 Million

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 17th. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaWar has a market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00068960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00070760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00102903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,038.22 or 0.99906151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,836.99 or 0.06179074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00024481 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 88,864,072 coins and its circulating supply is 14,614,072 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

