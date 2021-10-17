TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.82 Million

Equities analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will post $66.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.43 million and the highest is $68.70 million. TechTarget reported sales of $36.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year sales of $266.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $258.17 million to $269.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $305.25 million, with estimates ranging from $299.12 million to $309.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

NASDAQ TTGT traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $87.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,476. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.54 and a beta of 0.86.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $3,347,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $1,211,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,574 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,758. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,511,000 after buying an additional 786,259 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

