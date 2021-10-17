$17.39 Million in Sales Expected for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will report $17.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.57 million to $18.45 million. Saratoga Investment posted sales of $14.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year sales of $69.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.71 million to $71.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $71.70 million, with estimates ranging from $70.62 million to $72.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAR. B. Riley raised their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

Shares of SAR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,151. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 102.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth $2,569,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 3.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth $108,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth $30,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

