Soda Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.03 Million (SOC)

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 17th. Soda Coin has a total market cap of $40.03 million and $1.22 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Soda Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Soda Coin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00042556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.63 or 0.00199096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00090736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

About Soda Coin

Soda Coin (SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,753,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng . The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling Soda Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soda Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soda Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SOCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Soda Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Soda Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.