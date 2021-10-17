Zacks: Analysts Expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.70. Church & Dwight reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. UBS Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.22.

Shares of CHD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.45. The company had a trading volume of 846,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.39. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $95.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

