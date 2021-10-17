Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Issues Earnings Results

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10, Zacks reports.

Shares of Loop Industries stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $12.15. 173,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,932. The company has a market capitalization of $515.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.89. Loop Industries has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOOP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright upgraded Loop Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Loop Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) by 101.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Loop Industries worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

