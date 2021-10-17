Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.05.

NASDAQ ABUS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,246,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,636. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $404.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.90. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $5.87.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

