$59.15 Million in Sales Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to report sales of $59.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.80 million and the highest is $60.50 million. Southside Bancshares posted sales of $60.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year sales of $237.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $230.90 million to $244.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $237.45 million, with estimates ranging from $231.60 million to $243.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 112.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBSI traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.12. The company had a trading volume of 90,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,032. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $25.27 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

