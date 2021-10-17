Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to announce $8.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.50 million and the highest is $11.08 million. Epizyme reported sales of $3.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year sales of $51.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.71 million to $64.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $76.98 million, with estimates ranging from $42.30 million to $98.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Epizyme.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 216.16% and a negative net margin of 788.60%. The company had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 427.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPZM shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 628,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,937. Epizyme has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. The firm has a market cap of $506.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,287,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,039,000 after purchasing an additional 50,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,094,000 after acquiring an additional 481,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,901,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,659,000 after acquiring an additional 71,331 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 1.7% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,856,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,720,000 after acquiring an additional 117,600 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Epizyme (EPZM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.