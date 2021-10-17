CONTRACOIN 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $81,912.00 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 52.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded down 54% against the dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $5.62 million and approximately $81,912.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000289 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00058725 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000059 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,209,170 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

