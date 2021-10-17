Zacks: Analysts Expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $799.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will report sales of $799.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $790.00 million and the highest is $808.90 million. Franchise Group reported sales of $550.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $862.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.09 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 1.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRG. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Aegis began coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.31. The stock had a trading volume of 125,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,622. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,186,000 after purchasing an additional 241,948 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,482 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,332,000 after purchasing an additional 80,526 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 848,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,631,000 after acquiring an additional 153,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 800,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 109,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

