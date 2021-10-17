$212.25 Million in Sales Expected for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to announce $212.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $207.80 million to $216.70 million. Investors Bancorp posted sales of $201.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year sales of $832.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $843.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $880.85 million, with estimates ranging from $863.90 million to $897.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $207.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.05 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%.

ISBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISBC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 930,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,919. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.16. Investors Bancorp has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

