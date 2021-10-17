$58.54 Million in Sales Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will post sales of $58.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.00 million and the lowest is $55.07 million. Peoples Bancorp reported sales of $52.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year sales of $238.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $235.19 million to $242.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $288.91 million, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $295.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.86 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEBO. Piper Sandler upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $31,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,007.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,000 shares of company stock worth $60,515. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth $222,000. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $32.40. 96,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,728. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $637.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

