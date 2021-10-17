Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $612.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to announce $612.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $599.30 million to $620.50 million. Crocs reported sales of $361.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CROX. B. Riley boosted their price target on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.78.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $322,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,677 shares of company stock worth $5,402,956 over the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

CROX stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.19. 1,154,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Crocs has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $163.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

