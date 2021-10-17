World Token (WORLD) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One World Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, World Token has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. World Token has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $21,776.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

World Token Coin Profile

World Token was first traded on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,697,309 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

