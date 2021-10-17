Yellow Road Market Cap Hits $1.11 Million (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 28.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Yellow Road coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000672 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. Yellow Road has a market cap of $1.11 million and $69,113.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Yellow Road

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,717,224 coins and its circulating supply is 2,665,669 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yellow Road should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yellow Road using one of the exchanges listed above.

