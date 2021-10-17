Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Announces Earnings Results

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.60 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock traded up $4.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.21. 323,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,400. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.60. Sensient Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $98.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 16,883 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,473,210.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 436,820 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,510. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sensient Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 369.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 250,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of Sensient Technologies worth $27,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

