$110.57 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to post $110.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.20 million and the lowest is $108.40 million. Provident Financial Services reported sales of $102.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year sales of $445.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $441.40 million to $453.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $455.67 million, with estimates ranging from $443.60 million to $463.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFS. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE PFS traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $24.70. 203,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,503. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,521,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $263,730,000 after purchasing an additional 109,568 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,826,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $179,157,000 after buying an additional 235,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,150,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,120,000 after purchasing an additional 181,143 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,686,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $38,595,000 after purchasing an additional 167,913 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1,453.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,387,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,115 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

