Brokerages Set Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Price Target at $17.60

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.60.

FRLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Freeline Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Freeline Therapeutics worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.21. 67,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $18.88.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.19). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

