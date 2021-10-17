Abyss (ABYSS) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.27 Million

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last seven days, Abyss has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Abyss has a market cap of $7.27 million and $110,579.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00042892 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.56 or 0.00200232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00090433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Abyss Profile

ABYSS is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

