Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives $180.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.71.

JKHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $170.06. The stock had a trading volume of 370,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,310. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.74.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,020 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,704,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 494,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,810,000 after purchasing an additional 456,046 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,990,000 after purchasing an additional 313,011 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,971,000 after purchasing an additional 278,013 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

