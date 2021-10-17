Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of KTB traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.38. The company had a trading volume of 230,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,446. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 257.55% and a net margin of 8.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 402.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

