B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on B2Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 360.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 53.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.95. 6,853,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,306,629. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.29.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

