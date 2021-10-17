$39.38 Million in Sales Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to report $39.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.15 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $36.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $156.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $155.50 million to $157.53 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $167.39 million, with estimates ranging from $164.10 million to $170.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.58. 67,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.11. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $31.21 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 102,957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 36,369 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

