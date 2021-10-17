$0.65 EPS Expected for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.64. Fortive reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion.

FTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

NYSE FTV traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.66. 4,950,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,071. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.02. Fortive has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 1,882.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after buying an additional 182,711 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 723.5% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 54,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 47,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

