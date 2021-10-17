Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.76.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TELDF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a $2.76 target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Telefónica Deutschland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

OTCMKTS:TELDF remained flat at $$2.72 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $3.26.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.