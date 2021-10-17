Lamden (TAU) Price Tops $0.0672

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last week, Lamden has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $9.55 million and approximately $229,675.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007157 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.