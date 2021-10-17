Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Receives $86.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAMXF shares. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th.
BAMXF traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $101.47. The company had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $67.24 and a 1 year high of $116.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.16.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.
