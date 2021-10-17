Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Receives $86.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAMXF shares. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th.

BAMXF traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $101.47. The company had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $67.24 and a 1 year high of $116.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.16.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $8.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $34.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

