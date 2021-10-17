Brokerages Set National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT at C$97.61

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$97.61.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$98.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$93.93. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$62.50 and a one year high of C$102.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.52.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.17 billion. On average, analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 8.8443279 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

