Public Index Network (PIN) Reaches Market Cap of $4.28 Million

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 17th. In the last week, Public Index Network has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $57,226.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00068076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00070892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00103339 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,300.73 or 0.99723630 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,840.35 or 0.06147173 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00025372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars.

