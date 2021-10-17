Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Fiserv reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $6.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

FISV traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,309,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,244. The company has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.62 and a 200 day moving average of $113.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $92.81 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 9.8% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Fiserv by 322.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,334 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,021 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter worth $31,987,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter worth $6,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

