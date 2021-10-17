Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.42. Ameresco reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.82 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

NYSE:AMRC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.90. The stock had a trading volume of 201,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,801. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $75.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $2,313,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $202,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,203,787 in the last 90 days. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 674.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

