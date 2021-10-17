Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to post sales of $2.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.22 million to $2.39 million. Intrusion posted sales of $1.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year sales of $9.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.97 million to $9.73 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.98 million, with estimates ranging from $16.84 million to $17.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intrusion.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 141.52% and a negative net margin of 203.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright cut Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 1,010.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intrusion by 60.7% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 77,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 29,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTZ stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,269. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. The company has a market cap of $64.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.97.

About Intrusion

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrusion (INTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.