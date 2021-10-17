Analysts Set i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target at $37.00

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.89.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 432.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 179,845 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 31.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,733,000 after buying an additional 162,526 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at $3,876,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in i3 Verticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,351,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,074,000 after purchasing an additional 106,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in i3 Verticals by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,584,000 after purchasing an additional 97,673 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.
