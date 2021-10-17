United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.15.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

NYSE:UMC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,171,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,024,443. United Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.44.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Microelectronics will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 57.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.