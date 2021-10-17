Brokerages Anticipate Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.39. Marvell Technology reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marvell Technology.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,150 shares of company stock worth $2,749,725 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after buying an additional 11,621,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after buying an additional 7,520,258 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after buying an additional 3,904,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,964,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,397,990. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $67.19. The company has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.77, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.