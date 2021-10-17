Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to report $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.11. Ribbon Communications reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.40 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Ribbon Communications stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. 289,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.08. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 85.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 24,438 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 76,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 153,933.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,484 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

